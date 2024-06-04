HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesYaarii vs Star City Plus

Trinity Motors Yaarii vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Trinity Motors Yaarii or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Yaarii vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yaarii Star city plus
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 69,999₹ 63,338
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1700 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm172 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg115 kg
Height
1150 mm1080 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Battery Capacity
51.2 V/30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99966,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,6015,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,678

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The Ampere Nexus gets 5 riding modes and a top speed of 93 kmph. It will take on the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
    Ampere Magnus & Reo Li electric scooters get price cuts. Check revised prices
    17 May 2024
    GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
    GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km
    17 May 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
    14 Apr 2022
    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    View all
     