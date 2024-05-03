HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Yaarii or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Yaarii vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yaarii Ntorq 125
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 69,999₹ 84,636
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 54.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1700 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg118 kg
Height
1150 mm1164 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Battery Capacity
51.2 V/30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60097,752
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99984,636
RTO
06,770
Insurance
3,6016,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5812,101

