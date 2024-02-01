In 2024 Trinity Motors Saathi or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price). The range of Saathi up to 75 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Saathi vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Saathi
|Legender
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 85,999
|₹ 59,048
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|6-8 hrs.