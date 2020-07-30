HT Auto

Trinity Motors Saathi vs Viertric Eagle

In 2024 Trinity Motors Saathi or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom price). The range of Saathi up to 75 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Saathi vs Eagle Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Saathi Eagle
BrandTrinity MotorsViertric
Price₹ 85,999₹ 70,095
Range75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86073,698
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99970,095
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8613,603
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9311,584

