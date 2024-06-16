HT Auto

Trinity Motors Saathi vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Trinity Motors Saathi or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Saathi vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Saathi Sport
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 85,999₹ 59,431
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,86068,806
Ex-Showroom Price
85,99959,431
RTO
03,565
Insurance
3,8615,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9311,478

