Trinity Motors Saathi vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2024 Trinity Motors Saathi or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Saathi vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Saathi Apache rtr 160
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 85,999₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Saathi
Trinity Motors Saathi
Gold
₹85,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,8601,39,671
Ex-Showroom Price
85,9991,19,420
RTO
09,553
Insurance
3,86110,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9313,002
Expert Rating
-

