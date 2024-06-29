In 2024 Trinity Motors Saathi or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Saathi up to 75 km/charge and the T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Saathi vs T 133 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Saathi
|T 133
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 85,999
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.