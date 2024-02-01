HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRafiki ZL3 vs Legender

Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs Zelio Legender

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Legender
BrandTrinity MotorsZelio
Price₹ 84,855₹ 59,048
Range75 km/charge60-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.6-8 hrs.

Filters
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Legender
Zelio Legender
STD
₹59,048*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69759,048
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85559,048
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,269

