Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs Zelio Gracy i

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 56,825 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 55-120 km/charge.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Gracy i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Gracy i
BrandTrinity MotorsZelio
Price₹ 84,855₹ 56,825
Range75 km/charge55-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.6-8 hrs.

Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Gracy i
Zelio Gracy i
28 Ah 48V
₹56,825*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69756,825
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85556,825
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,221

