Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Rayzr 125
BrandTrinity MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 84,855₹ 85,030
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,6971,00,586
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85585,030
RTO
07,732
Insurance
3,8427,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9062,161

