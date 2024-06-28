In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Smarty
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|75 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.