In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 56,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Ujaas eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Ujaas ego t3
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 56,880
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-