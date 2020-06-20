HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs TVS Victor

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Victor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Victor
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 84,855₹ 57,877
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-72 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SinglePillion
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesNo
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69757,877
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85557,877
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8420
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,244

