In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Victor
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 57,877
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|72 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-