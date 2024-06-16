In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Sport
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 59,431
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-