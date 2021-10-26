HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Scooty zest
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 84,855₹ 58,460
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69775,617
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85562,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,8425,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,625

    Latest Car & Bike News

    TVS Scooty is one of the most popular scooters in India.
    TVS Scooty breaches 50 lakh unit sales milestone
    26 Oct 2021
    Scooty Pep Plus boasts a very sleek and lightweight design and is primarily aimed at female riders.
    TVS Scooty Pep Plus limited edition launched exclusively in this state
    12 Jan 2021
    TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
    Festive season offers for TVS Jupiter, Pep Plus, Zest 110 scooters announced
    28 Oct 2020
    Representational image of Hero Pleasure Plus 110 BS 6 scooter.
    Top scooters to consider in India for best mileage
    29 Sept 2020
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
