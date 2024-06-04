HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Scooty pep plus
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 84,855₹ 65,514
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69776,694
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85565,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,8425,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,648

