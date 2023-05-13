HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Radeon
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 84,855₹ 59,942
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,69771,882
Ex-Showroom Price
84,85561,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,8425,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9061,545

