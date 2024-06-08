HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 vs TVS iQube

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube in 1 colour.
Rafiki ZL3 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki zl3 Iqube
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 84,855₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge60-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.2 Hrs.

Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
1 kW4.4 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes30 L
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes30 L
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,6971,25,186
Ex-Showroom Price
84,8551,17,299
RTO
01,500
Insurance
3,8426,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9062,690
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range
Cons
Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Chetak vs iQube Electric
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Pro vs iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ather Energy 450xnull | Electric | Automatic1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric vs 450x
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 X vs iQube Electric
Vida V1null | Electric | Automatic97.8 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
V1 vs iQube Electric
Bajaj Chetaknull | Electric | Automatic1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS iQube Electricnull | Electric | Automatic1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Chetak vs iQube Electric

