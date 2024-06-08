In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 60-150 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube in 1 colour.
Rafiki ZL3 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Iqube
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|2 Hrs.