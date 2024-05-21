In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 to 47.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-