In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki ZL3 up to 75 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Rafiki ZL3 vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki zl3
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 84,855
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-