In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Rafiki vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki
|Wynn
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|75 km/charge
|68 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-