In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Yo Edge has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge in 1 colour.
Rafiki vs Yo Edge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki
|Yo edge
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 49,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-