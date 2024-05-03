In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Rafiki vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 79,900
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-