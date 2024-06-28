In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Rafiki vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki
|Queen
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|75 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.