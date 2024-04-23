HT Auto

Trinity Motors Rafiki vs Viertric Max

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Rafiki vs Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki Max
BrandTrinity MotorsViertric
Price₹ 69,999₹ 68,000
Range75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Max
Viertric Max
STD
₹68,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1700 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60071,569
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99968,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6013,569
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,538

