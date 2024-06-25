HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 50,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours.
Rafiki vs Ujaas eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki Ujaas ego li
BrandTrinity MotorsUjaas Energy
Price₹ 69,999₹ 50,880
Range75 km/charge75.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1700 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah48 V , 26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60050,880
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99950,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,093

