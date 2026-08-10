In 2026 Trinity Motors Rafiki or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Rafiki vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rafiki
|Sport
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 69,999
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|-