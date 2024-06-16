HT Auto
Trinity Motors Rafiki vs Tunwal Sport 63 48V

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour.
Rafiki vs Sport 63 48V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki Sport 63 48v
BrandTrinity MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 69,999₹ 49,990
Range75 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport 63 48V
Tunwal Sport 63 48V
LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1700 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1150 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60049,990
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99949,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6010
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,074

