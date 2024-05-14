HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRafiki vs Elektrika 60

Trinity Motors Rafiki vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Trinity Motors Rafiki or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rafiki up to 75 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Rafiki vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rafiki Elektrika 60
BrandTrinity MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 69,999₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Filters
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1700 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,60075,373
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99965,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
3,6015,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5811,620

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mercedes-Benz India plans to launch the Maybach GLS 600 and the S63 AMG on May 22
    Mercedes-Benz India to launch two new top-end cars on May 22. Check details
    14 May 2024
    Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
    Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
    6 Jun 2023
    Ajinkya Rahane's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is finished in Polar White
    Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane buys the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore
    21 Feb 2024
    Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with S 63 E Performance Edition 1 and Maybach GLS 600
    Mercedes-Benz S 63 E Performance & Maybach GLS 600 launched in India
    22 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-luxury Maybach GLS 600 SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.34 crore.
    Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV launched in India: First look
    8 Jun 2021
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     