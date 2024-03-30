In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at Rs. 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
Mitra vs Yo Drift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Yo drift
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 51,000
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-