In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Mitra vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Enduro
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|75 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.