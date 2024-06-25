HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMitra vs Ujaas eSpa Li

Trinity Motors Mitra vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li

In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours.
Mitra vs Ujaas eSpa Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mitra Ujaas espa li
BrandTrinity MotorsUjaas Energy
Price₹ 73,999₹ 54,880
Range75 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eSpa Li
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li
eSpa Li 60V
₹54,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah60 V, 25 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,02654,880
Ex-Showroom Price
73,99954,880
RTO
5,9190
Insurance
2,1080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7631,179

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara available with benefits worth 1.04 lakh
    25 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Kona Electric never got a facelift in the Indian market.
    Hyundai Kona Electric silently discontinued ahead of Creta EV launch
    22 Jun 2024
    The Alcazar facelift will get a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels on the sides.
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    19 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
    Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Kia is likely to launch the new Seltos X-Line variant ahead of the festive season. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
    Kia Seltos X-Line: First Look
    26 Aug 2021
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
     