In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours.
Mitra vs Ujaas eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Ujaas espa li
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-