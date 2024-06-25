In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 50,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours.
Mitra vs Ujaas eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Ujaas ego li
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 50,880
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75.0 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-