In 2026 Trinity Motors Mitra or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Mitra vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Sport
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-