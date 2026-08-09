In 2026 Trinity Motors Mitra or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Mitra vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-