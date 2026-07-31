In 2026 Trinity Motors Mitra or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Mitra vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Raider
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-