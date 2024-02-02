In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Mitra vs Jupiter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Jupiter
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-