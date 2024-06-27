In 2024 Trinity Motors Mitra or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mitra up to 75 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Mitra vs Mini Lithino Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mitra
|Mini lithino
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 73,999
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-