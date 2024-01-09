HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Friend vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Yzf r15 v3
BrandTrinity MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,3211,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9991,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,32210,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3283,919

