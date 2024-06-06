In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Friend vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Friend
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-