Trinity Motors Friend vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Friend up to 75 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
Friend vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Gt5
BrandTrinity MotorsWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge100-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW3000 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,3211,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9991,15,000
RTO
09,200
Insurance
4,3223,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3282,739

