In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Friend vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Friend
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-