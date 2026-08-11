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HomeCompare BikesFriend vs LX 125

Trinity Motors Friend vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Trinity Motors Friend or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Friend vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Lx 125
BrandTrinity MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Trinity Motors Friend Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Scooter Speed
high
Range
75 km
Max Speed
72 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,3211,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,99996,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
4,3226,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3282,382

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