HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFriend vs Jupiter 125

Trinity Motors Friend vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Friend vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Jupiter 125
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 76,000
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹86,405*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,32199,701
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,99986,405
RTO
06,912
Insurance
4,3226,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3282,142

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic85,030 - 96,430**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    View all
     