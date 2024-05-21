HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Friend vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Apache rtr 200 4v
BrandTrinity MotorsTVS
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,3211,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
4,32211,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3283,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance
Cons
Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

