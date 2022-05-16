HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFriend vs TZ 3.3

Trinity Motors Friend vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Friend up to 75 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Friend vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Friend Tz 3.3
BrandTrinity MotorsTunwal
Price₹ 1.04 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,3211,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,9991,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3282,471

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Ferrari 333 SP
    A Ferrari 333 SP, one of just 40 units ever built, up for sale
    16 May 2022
    BMW 330i Sport
    BMW 330i Sport launched in India with a new entry-level Sport variant
    19 Mar 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R. Image Credits: bennetts.co.uk
    Harley-Davidson 338R spotted for the first time
    28 Aug 2020
    Harley-Davidson 338R
    Design sketches reveal Harley-Davidson 338R in detail
    26 Sept 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     