In 2024 Trinity Motors Friend or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Friend up to 75 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Friend vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Friend
|Mitra
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.