In 2024 Trinity Motors Dost or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Dost vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dost
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Trinity Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 85,030
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-5 Hrs.
|-