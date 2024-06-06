HT Auto
In 2024 Trinity Motors Dost or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Dost vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dost Fz-fi v3
BrandTrinity MotorsYamaha
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,0771,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,7771,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,3007,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3012,854

