Trinity Motors Dost vs Viertric Mist

In 2024 Trinity Motors Dost or Viertric Mist choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dost up to 75 km/charge and the Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Dost vs Mist Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dost Mist
BrandTrinity MotorsViertric
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 72,000
Range75 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mist
Viertric Mist
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW250 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-5 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V/30 Ah26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,07775,634
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,77772,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3003,634
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3011,625

